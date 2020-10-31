News / Distro

Linux Lite 5.2 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
Linux Lite Linux 5.9


Jerry Bezencon announced today the general availability of the final Linux Lite 5.2 release, based on the latest stable Ubuntu Linux operating system series and featuring various new features and improvements.

Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) release, Linux Lite 5.2 is a major update to this GNU/Linux distribution for the masses and older computers. It’s using the same kernel as upstream, namely Linux 5.4 LTS.

The biggest changes in this release are the move of the Firewall and Lite Widget settings to Settings Manager, along with the ability for Lite Widget to display laptop battery status, a feature requested by the community.

Moreover, Linux Lite 5.2 adds serveral more community requests, including the ability to restore the Taskbar and system tray icons to default from the Lite Tweaks utility, as well as support for installing the SimpleScreenRecorder, Zoom and Microsoft Teams apps through Lite Software.

Another major change in this release is the fact that the Adobe Flash Player plugin has been completely removed from the ISO image due to its upcoming deprecation at the end of the year.

“Please don’t ask how to install Flash. That would be like asking for the recipe for a deadly poison, then drinking it to see if it worked. Flash is gone. Long live HTML5,” said Jerry Bezencon.

Among other noteworthy changes, Linux Lite 5.2 introduces several new screensavers and wallpapers, an updated GRBU bootloader menu image with more color and transparent effect, updated UEFI files, improved notifications, as well as clearer boot screens to make dual booting more enjoyable.

Last but not least, Linux Lite 5.2 comes with a brand-new software repository powered by Fosshost, an Open Source hosting provider for FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) projects.

You can download Linux Lite 5.2 right now from the official website or using the direct download link below. Existing Linux Lite 5.0 users will be able to upgrade to this release following the instruction provided in the release announcement page.

Download Linux Lite 5.2

Last updated 1 day ago

You might also like

GeckoLinux Budgie Pantheon

GeckoLinux Launches New Editions with Budgie and Pantheon Desktops

Ubuntu Studio

Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Wallpaper Contest Is Officially Open for Entries

Ubuntu 20.04 kernel update

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) Gets Its First Kernel Security Update

Collabora Online 6.4

Collabora Online Development Edition 6.4 Office Suite Gets a Fresh Look, Many Improvements

KDE Plasma

KDE Plasma 5.18.4 LTS Desktop Environment Brings More Than 40 Fixes

SparkyLinux 5.11

SparkyLinux 5.11 Released with Latest Debian Buster Updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

12 − one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.