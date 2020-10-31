Linux Lite 5.2 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS

Jerry Bezencon announced today the general availability of the final Linux Lite 5.2 release, based on the latest stable Ubuntu Linux operating system series and featuring various new features and improvements.

Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) release, Linux Lite 5.2 is a major update to this GNU/Linux distribution for the masses and older computers. It’s using the same kernel as upstream, namely Linux 5.4 LTS.

The biggest changes in this release are the move of the Firewall and Lite Widget settings to Settings Manager, along with the ability for Lite Widget to display laptop battery status, a feature requested by the community.

Moreover, Linux Lite 5.2 adds serveral more community requests, including the ability to restore the Taskbar and system tray icons to default from the Lite Tweaks utility, as well as support for installing the SimpleScreenRecorder, Zoom and Microsoft Teams apps through Lite Software.

Another major change in this release is the fact that the Adobe Flash Player plugin has been completely removed from the ISO image due to its upcoming deprecation at the end of the year.

“Please don’t ask how to install Flash. That would be like asking for the recipe for a deadly poison, then drinking it to see if it worked. Flash is gone. Long live HTML5,” said Jerry Bezencon.

Among other noteworthy changes, Linux Lite 5.2 introduces several new screensavers and wallpapers, an updated GRBU bootloader menu image with more color and transparent effect, updated UEFI files, improved notifications, as well as clearer boot screens to make dual booting more enjoyable.

Last but not least, Linux Lite 5.2 comes with a brand-new software repository powered by Fosshost, an Open Source hosting provider for FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) projects.

You can download Linux Lite 5.2 right now from the official website or using the direct download link below. Existing Linux Lite 5.0 users will be able to upgrade to this release following the instruction provided in the release announcement page.

