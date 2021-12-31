Linux Lite 5.8 Is Slated for Release on February 1st, 2022, Now Available for Testing

Linux Lite creator and maintainer Jerry Bezencon announced today the availability for public testing of the upcoming Linux Lite 5.8 release of his Ubunut-based distribution for Linux newcomers.

Still based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS release of the long-term supported Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series from Canonical, the Linux Lite 5.8 distribution release promises updated components, bug fixes, and many other tweaks and changes.

Don’t get too excited because Linux Lite 5.8 is an incremental update to the previous releases in the Linux Lite 5 series. As such, it would appear that the major changes of this upcoming update are an updated Papirus icon theme and nine new wallpapers to make your Linux Lite desktop experience more enjoyable.

The developer says that there are many other tweaks and changes included in the final release, along with an updated Help manual to help newcomers find their way through the Ubuntu-based distribution.

Under the hood, some of the core components have been updated from the upstream Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS repositories, including Linux 5.4.0-91 kernel and Mozilla Firefox 95.0.1 web browser. Also included are the Mozilla Thunderbird 78.14.0 email and news client, LibreOffice 6.4.7.2 office suite, VLC 3.0.9.2 media player, and GIMP 2.10.18 image editor, and Xfce 4.14 is used as the default desktop environment.

One of the coolest things about Linux Lite is that it gives you access to the latest and greatest Linux kernel series. As such, users will be able to easily install the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel in the final Linux Lite 5.8 release.

Linux Lite 5.8 is slated for release on February 1st, 2022.

Until then, if you want to help the developer address last minute issues or just give feedback on this release, you can download and test the Release Candidate (RC1) by clicking the direct download link below. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable as a daily driver, and you won’t be able to upgrade from RC to the final release.

