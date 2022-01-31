Linux Lite 5.8 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Linux Lite creator and maintainer Jerry Bezencon announced today the general availability and release for public download of the Linux Lite 5.8 Ubunut-based distribution for Linux newcomers.

Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Linux Lite 5.8 is here eight months after Linux Lite 5.7 to provide users with an incremental update to the Linux Lite 5 series that updates the default Papirus icon theme, adds the Neofetch utility, and Linux Mint’s Mintstick tool to format USB sticks and create bootable USB drives.

The Linux Lite 5.8 release also brings the latest Conky syntax to the Lite Widget and adds nine new wallpapers to make your Linux Lite desktop experience more enjoyable, and updates the Help Manual to make it easier for ex-Windows users to switch to Linux.

“If you’re coming from Windows, you’ll find this to be a solid, stable release that will help make your transition to a linux based operating system, user friendly,” said Jerry Bezencon.

Under the hood, this release is powered by Ubuntu 20.04 LTS’s Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series, namely Linux kernel 5.4.0-96, but users will be able to install any other kernel they want from Linux 3.13 to the latest and greatest Linux 5.16 from the distro’s software repositories.

As expected, various core components and applications have been updated to their latest versions. Highlights include the Mozilla Firefox 96 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 91.5.0 email, calendar and news client, GIMP 2.10.18 image editor, VLC 3.0.9.2 media player, and LibreOffice 6.4.7.2 office suite.

Last updated 50 mins ago