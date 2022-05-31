Linux Lite 6.0 Is Finally Here with the Xfce 4.16 Desktop, Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the general availability for download of the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.0 distribution, a major release that introduces new and updated apps, as well as new features and improvements.

Dubbed “Fluorite”, Linux Lite 6.0 is derived from the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.

This is the first release of this lightweight distribution targeted at Windows users who want to migrate to a Linux-powered OS that features the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment.

Linux Lite 6.0 comes with a new default window theme called Materia that features both Light and Dark styles, supports all sorts of apps, and aims to keep the familiar appearance of previous Linux Lite releases, a new in-house built tool called Lite Patch for applying emergency security fixes, as well as a brand-new GRUB bootloader menu with “restart” and “shutdown” options.

New assistive technologies are present in this release for hearing and sight-impaired users. These include the popular Orca screen reader app, Onboard on-screen keyboard, and a screen magnifier utility that can be accessed using the Left Alt + mouse scroll combination.

Since this is a major update, the default software suffered some changes. For example, the default web browser is now Google Chrome due to the fact that the upstream Ubuntu release no longer offers a native DEB package for the Mozilla Firefox web browser. Of course, users will still be able to install Firefox, but through the Lite Software package manager.

In addition, Linux Lite 6.0 comes with a new system monitoring app, namely System Monitoring Center, as well as the El-Torito ISO writer utility. Some of the existing apps have been updated to newer versions, such as VLC 3.0.16, GIMP 2.10.30, Mozilla Thunderbird 91.9.1, and LibreOffice 7.2.7. Also, the Thunar file manager and Xfce Terminal terminal emulator apps have been updated to offer a close confirmation dialog, and a new version of the Whisker Menu is present as well.

