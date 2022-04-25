Linux Lite 6.0 Is Now Available for Public Testing, Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the availability for public testing of the Release Candidate development version of the upcoming Linux Lite 6.0 distribution.

Linux Lite 6.0 (dubbed Fluorite) looks to be a major release compared to the previous 5.x series, especially because it has a new base from the recently released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, but also because of the many changes it brings. Being based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Lite 6.0 will be powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 kernel series.

First and foremost, there’s a new default window theme called Materia that features both Light and Dark styles and aims to keep the familiar appearance of previous Linux Lite releases but in a more modern way supporting GTK4 apps, as well as a wide range of desktop environments. Papirus remains the default icon theme.

Another interesting change in the upcoming Linux Lite 6.0 release is out-of-the-box support for hearing and sight impaired users through the addition of an on-screen keyboard (Onboard), a screen reader app (Orca), and a built-in screen magnifier that can be accessed using the Left Alt + mouse scroll combination.

On top of that, Linux Lite 6.0 comes with new default apps, including the System Monitoring Center system monitoring utility, Google Chrome web browser, and El-Torito ISO writer. In addition, the developer promises to ship new major Linux Lite releases with the latest stable version of the LibreOffice office suite.

Among other noteworthy changes, Linux Lite 6.0 features a new GRUB bootloader menu that no longer offers the Memtest utility for testing your computer’s memory, but shows restart and shutdown options. It also ships with a new version of the Whisker Menu application menu and a new in-house built tool called Lite Patch for applying emergency security fixes.

The final Linux Lite 6.0 release will see the light of day on June 1st, 2022. Until then, if you want to take it for a test drive on your personal computer to discover the new features and improvements, you can download the Release Candidate (RC) version right now from the release announcement page. However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for use in production environments.

Last updated 1 hour ago