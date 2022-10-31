Linux Lite 6.2 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS

Jerry Bezencon, Linux Lite lead developer and maintainer, announced today the final release of the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.2 distribution targeted at Windows users who want to switch to Linux.

Featuring the lightweight Xfce 4.16 desktop environment and based on Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), Linux Lite 6.2 is here five months after Linux Lite 6.0, which was the first release of the Ubuntu-based distribution based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Highlights of this release include a revamped Lite Upgrade in-house built utility that features a new end-user dialog and integration of the latest LibreOffice 7.4 office suite release, as well as an updated Lite Tweaks in-house built utility that improves kernel removal, log removal, and hostname setting.

The Lite Software in-house built utility has been updated as well in this release to offer the Shotcut video editor as a replacement for Openshot, and to remove the Microsoft Teams app as it’s no longer supported on Linux. The same goes for the Lite Sources in-house built utility, which comes with a fix for a codename bug.

On top of that, this release updates the Lite Patch in-house built tool to handle potential update errors by adding new mirrors, improves the Lite Hardware Database to support more devices, updates the default Papirus icon set, and adds new wallpapers.

Last but not least, the Task Manager (System Monitoring Center) app received an updated icon and a fix for the right-click action to work everywhere, the apt-key deprecation warning was fixed, and various core apps and components have been updated.

Linux Lite 6.2 also brings a fix for the application to handle directories as Catfish will now open instead of Thunar under certain situations. Under the hood, the distro is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series from Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS.

Linux Lite 6.2 is available for download right now from the release announcement page, where you can check out the known issues and instructions on how to upgrade from a previous release.

