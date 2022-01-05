Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

The final release of the Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” distribution is now available for download as Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE flavors. Here’s what’s new!

Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 point release of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” ships with the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel to ensure seamless upgrades from the previous release, Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma”.

The Cinnamon edition features the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment, which brings lots of enhancements and new features. On the other hand, the Xfce and MATE editions ship with the latest Xfce 4.16 and MATE 1.26 desktop environments.

All three flavors feature an updated look and feel as the default Mint-Y theme received a bunch of improvements like rounder corners with bigger titlebar buttons, tinted greys instead of accent colors, as well as full dark mode support for the Celluloid, GNOME Terminal, Hypnotix, Pix, and XViewer apps.

Due to these visual changes, the Mint-Y-Darker theme will now be available from the Linux Mint repository for those who want to use the old look and feel from the previous release. You can easily add the Mint-Y-Darker theme by installing the mint-themes-legacy package .

Another interesting change in this release is a brand-new app called Thingy (Library), which is an XApp that can be used as a one-stop place for all your recent and favorite documents. Thingy is available in all three editions, but it’s not Linux Mint exclusive, which means that it can be installed on any other GNU/Linux distribution.

The Hypnotix IPTV player app has been updated in this release with a new search function that lets you easily find TV channels, movies, and series, as well as support for the Xtream API. On the same note, the Sticky Notes app also received a search function, along with a new control inside the notes toolbar to control the size of the text.

The Xreader PDF reader received proper manga support, the Xviewer image viewer now supports quickly fit of the image to the height or the width of the window, and the Xed text editor now lets you navigate through tabs using keyboard shortcuts. Also, both Xed and Xreader apps now feature an option to hide the menubar.

Among other noteworthy changes in Linux Mint 20.3, there’s improved Flatpak and printing support, the ability to turn Bluetooth on or off from the Bluetooth tray menu, as well as various performance improvements to help you save more battery life and reduced resource usage.

Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” is available for download right now from the official website or by clicking the direct download link below. It will also be available as an upgrade from Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” later this week. Meanwhile, if you want to see the flagship Cinnamon edition in action, check out the video below.

