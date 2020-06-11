Linux Mint 20 Beta Is Now Available for Download

Linux Mint 20 Beta ISO images are now ready for testing ahead of its official launch later this month. The beta release comes with the usual Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE flavors.

It’s not officially announced yet, but the Linux Mint 20 Beta ISO images have just been uploaded to the main server for early adopters and adventurous users who want to give them a try and report bugs or other issues to the Linux Mint developers.

The final release of the Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” operating system has been teased by the Linux Mint team for late June 2020. It’s not yet clear when it will be generally available, but at least you can now get an early taste of its new features and improvements.

All I know so far about Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” is that it’s based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, ships with Linux kernel 5.4 LTS and the latest Cinnamon 4.6 desktop environment, and will offer improved support for NVIDIA Optimus and for NVIDIA GPUs in general.

It will also include some of the features we’ve seen in LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 4, such as better resolution in VirtualBox and the activation of APT recommends by default, as well as /home directory encryption, a new file sharing app with encryption called Warpinator, and improvements to the Mint-Y theme.

It also looks like Linux Mint 20 is a 64-bit only release and it won’t support Snap apps.

If you want to take the Linux Mint 20 Beta release for a test drive, you can download the ISO images with either Cinnamon, Xfce or MATE desktops right now from the official mirrors. An official announcement will be published by the Linux Mint team shortly with more details and torrent links.

However, please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version of Linux Mint 20, which means that you should NOT install and use it on your production machines as it may contain bugs and unfinished features.

Linux Mint 20 Beta Cinnamon

Linux Mint 20 Beta MATE