Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Is Coming in June with Cinnamon 4.6, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

The upcoming Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” operating system is still under heavy development, and it looks like the final release will be available as soon as next month.

Linux Mint 20 was announced at the end of January 2020, along with the LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 4 rolling release based on Debian GNU/Linux, which was released on March 20th.

Soon after the release of LMDE 4, the Linux Mint 20 operating system was dubbed as “Ulyana” and the team announced the obvious, that it would be based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).

In the latest monthly newsletter, the Linux Mint team updated the status of Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” stating that the final release is now planned for June 2020.

They also said that some of the new features implemented in Linux Mint 20 are already present in Linux Mint Debian Edition 4, such as better resolution in VirtualBox and the activation of APT recommends by default.

Linux Mint 20 will also ship with /home directory encryption despite the fact that Ubuntu 20.04 LTS has removed this feature, and there will be the usual three flavors with the Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktops.

Of course, the flagship edition will be the Cinnamon one, which will feature the upcoming Cinnamon 4.6 release with fractional scaling on 4K/HiDPI displays, better Nemo file manager performance, as well as support for changing the refresh rate on monitors.

Cinnamon 4.6 will also feature a revamped system tray applet that boasts delegate support for indicators, as well as StatusNotifier icons straight to the Xapp StatusIcon applet.

You may have also heard that Linux Mint 20 will ship with a new, dedicated file sharing app with encryption. The app is called Warpinator, and it’s already available in LMDE 4.

Lastly, the Mint-Y theme, which is the default desktop theme of Linux Mint, has saw some work during this cycle to offer users much brighter colors.

Also refreshed is the Welcome screen, which will now let you choose your favorite Mint-Y desktop colors.

Under the hood, Linux Mint 20 will be powered by the same kernel as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, namely Linux 5.4, which is an LTS series supported for two years.

The next step is the release of the beta version of Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana,” which should be available by the end of this month or in early June.