Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The wait is finally over! Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” is now available for download and you can get it right now from the official mirrors to enjoy all of its new features and improvements.

Linux Mint 20 entered beta testing a couple of weeks ago, but it looks like it’s a very stable release because the developers have just uploaded the final ISO images for the usual Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE flavors on the main download mirror, which you can download right now.

There’s no official announcement at the moment of writing because it takes time for all official mirrors to sync with the main download server, but we already know all the new features and improvements included in the Linux Mint 20 release.

Based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, Linux Mint 20 offers users long-term support with security updates until 2025, improved support for Nvidia GPUs and Nvidia Optimus, /home directory encryption, and a new file sharing app with encryption called Warpinator.

This release also features better resolution in VirtualBox, improvements to the system tray icons with HiDPI support, improvements to the Mint-Y theme on all editions, enablement of APT recommends by default for newly installed packages, and a revamped Gdebi tool to make installing of .deb packages easier.

Moreover, Linux Mint 20 introduces better support for modern Electron apps, various small improvements to the XApps (Xreader, Xviewer and Xed), support for stretching backgrounds across multiple monitors on the login screen, as well as Aptdaemon as default backend for Apturl instead of Synaptic.

Linux Mint 20 ships with the latest Cinnamon 4.6, MATE 1.24 and Xfce 4.14 desktop environments. It’s only available for 64-bit computers and doesn’t offer support for Ubuntu’s Snap confined package format.

Under the hood, all three flavors of Linux Mint 20 are shipping with Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, which will receive updates until 2025. An official announcement will be published by the Linux Mint team shortly with torrent links. The upgrade path from Linux Mint 19.3 will be available later this week.





Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE