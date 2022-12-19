Linux Mint 21.1 “Vera” Is Now Available for Download

The highly anticipated Linux Mint 21.1 “Vera” release has started appearing today on various of the official download mirrors of the Ubuntu-based distribution, which means that an official release announcement is upon us.

This also means that if you can’t wait until Linux Mint 21.1 is officially announced, you can download the final ISO images with either the Cinnamon, Xfce, or MATE desktop environments right now to take it for a test drive or install it as your main operating system.

Shipping with an updated Ubuntu 22.04 LTS package base and powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, Linux Mint 21.1 “Vera” features the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.6 desktop environment for its flagship edition, as well as the Xfce 4.16 and MATE 1.26 for the other two official editions.

Linux Mint 21.1 comes with a fresh look and feel, but with subtle changes like the removal of the Computer and Home icons from the desktop, Mint-Y Aqua theme by default and yellow folders in the file manager, Bibata mouse cursor theme, new sounds, and alternative icon themes.

Linux Mint 21.1 Xfce Linux Mint 21.1 MATE

The Driver Manager has been updated with an improved user interface with redesigned offline support, the ability to run in user mode, proper Debconf support, which comes as good news for NVIDIA users when SecureBoot enabled, as well as the ability to purge the configuration of removed drivers.

There’s also a new ISO verification tool implemented in the right-click context menu, which makes it easier for users to verify the integrity and authenticity of ISO images. The new ISO verification tool is also integrated into the ISO Image Writer utility through a “Verify” button.

Other noteworthy changes in Linux Mint 21.1 “Vera” include full integration of Flatpak apps, better handling of PPA keys in Software Sources, hardened security for the Warpinator app, improved support for Web Apps, configure login screen mouse pointer theme and size, and updated settings with new options.

For an in-depth look at what’s new in Linux Mint 21.1, check out the full release notes here, here, and here. Meanwhile, you can download the “Vera” release right now by using the direct download links below, or you can wait for the Linux Mint team to officially announce this release in the coming days.

Last updated 8 hours ago