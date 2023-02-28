Linux Mint 21.2 Promises Better Support for Flatpak Apps, Faster File Management

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre writes today in the monthly newsletter of the project about some of the major improvements that have been implemented for the upcoming Linux Mint 21.2 release.

In Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria”, the devs promise better support for Flatpak apps, as well as for apps using GNOME’s libadwaita library by implementing support for the xdg-desktop-portal desktop integration portal and frontend service for Flatpak and other similar containment frameworks.

This change will make Flatpak and libadwaita-based apps work seamlessly on all supported desktop environments, including Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE, even if they’re usually written only for the GNOME desktop environment, and support features like dark mode and screenshots.

As you probably already know if you’re a Linux Mint user, even if it’s based on Ubuntu, Linux Mint doesn’t support its Snap software packaging and deployment system developed by Canonical for the obvious reasons we all know about.

“XDG Desktop Portal implementations are being written for Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. This will provide better compatibility between desktop environments and non-native applications such as Flatpaks or libAdwaita apps,” said Clement Lefebvre.

Linux Mint 21.2 also promises to ship with the upcoming Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment, which is currently in heavy development too. Cinnamon 5.8 will feature support for multi-threaded thumbnails in the Nemo file manager to generate multiple thumbnails in parallel, thus resulting in faster directory loading, especially when dealing with a large amount of media files.

Moreover, the Linux Mint team revealed the fact that they are working on rebasing the Cinnamon Javascript interpreter (CJS 5.8) on GJS 1.74 and SpiderMonkey (libmozjs) 102, and are also working on strengthening the Warpinator app for better security. More details about the latter are provided in the monthly newsletter published today on the Linux Mint blog.

Linux Mint 21.2 is slated for release on June 2023 and promises many other features like support for the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, support for multiple keyboard layouts on the login screen, better touchpad support, better keyboard navigation, support for Wayland sessions, full support for HEIF and AVIF images, and more.

Under the hood, Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” will be based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series and powered by its long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.

