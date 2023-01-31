Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” Is Slated for Release on June 2023, Here’s What to Expect

The Linux Mint developers shared today some details on the next major release of their Ubuntu-based distribution, Linux Mint 21.2, which is slated for release this summer with new features and improvements.

Dubbed “Victoria,” Linux Mint 21.2 will arrive at the end of June 2023 in the same format as before, supporting the Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments. Most notably here, the Xfce edition will be based on the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment.

As for the new features to expect in Linux Mint 21.2, the developers shared the fact that they are working on various login screen (Slick Greeter) improvements like support for multiple keyboard layouts via a new indicator in the top-right corner of the screen, as well as better touchpad support with automatic detection and enablement of tap-to-click.

On top of that, Linux Mint‘s login screen promises better keyboard navigation, support for Wayland sessions, support for LXQt/Pademelon badges, a configurable layout for the Onboard on-screen keyboard, and a scrollable session list.

The upcoming Linux Mint release also promises full support for HEIF and AVIF images, proper support for Adobe Illustrator documents in the Xreader document viewer app, and a revamped Pix image viewer app based on gThumb 3.12.2 and supporting Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktops, as well as Xapps favorites.

The Pix image viewer also adopted gThumb’s new UI with headerbars and buttons instead of toolbars and menubars, as well as many of its new features like support for AVIF/HEIF and JPEG-XL images, better support for GIF, RAW, and TIFF images, improved zoom controls and video playback, and support for color profiles.

Under the hood, Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” will still be based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series and powered by its long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.

With that in mind, I bet Linux Mint 21.2 will make many Linux Mint fans out there very happy. More new features and enhancements will probably be shared by the Linux Mint team in the coming months as development gets underway, so stay tuned right here for all of the updates.

