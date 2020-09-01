Linux Mint’s Warpinator Is Now Available as a Flatpak for All Linux Distros

Linux Mint project’s lead developer Clement Lefebvre announced today that the Warpinator network transfer tool from the Linux Mint 20 distribution is now available as a Flatpak for all distros.

One of the attractions of the Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” release was Warpinator, a small utility that makes file sharing on the local network a breeze, and it also provides encryption so no one can intercept your network transfers. Warpinator was also recently ported to the LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 4 operating system.

Warpinator is made by the Linux Mint team for Linux Mint, and, until now, there was no way to install it on other GNU/Linux distributions. But, as of today, Warpinator is available as a Flatpak app that you can install on virtually any Linux distro that supports the Flatpak universal binary format.

Flatpak is supported on many popular distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, Arch Linux, Gentoo, Fedora, openSUSE, elementary OS, Solus, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Alpine Linux, Kubuntu, Mageia, Pop!_OS Linux, Clear Linux, Void Linux, Raspberry Pi OS, Zorin OS, Deepin, NixOS, PureOS, Endless OS, and even Chrome OS.

To see if you’re distro supports Flatpaks app, visit this page. If you see you’re distro there, click on the icon and follow the setup instructions to install the Flatpak runtimes. If you already have Flatpak installed, skip directly to the instructions below.

How to install Warpinator as a Flatpak on any Linux distro

If you want to install Linux Mint’s Warpinator network transfer tool on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution right now, visit the project’s Flathub page and click on the “Install” button.

Alternatively, you can open a terminal window and copy/paste the flatpak install flathub org.x.Warpinator command. This will automatically install Warpinator and its dependencies.

After installation, you can run Warpinator from the Application Menu of your distribution, or you can run the flatpak run org.x.Warpinator command in the terminal emulator.

That’s it, enjoy encrypted network transfers! Oh, and the latest release comes with improved network connectivity and support for preserving file permissions during transfers.

When a new version is out, you’ll be able to update to it by running the flatpak update command. Have fun!

