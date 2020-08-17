Linuxfx 10.5 Windows 10 Clone Arrives with Cinnamon 4.6, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Rafael Rachid announced today the release and general availability of Linuxfx 10.5, a new version of his Ubuntu-based distribution aimed at those who want to migrate from Windows to Linux.

Dubbed “Windowsfx,” the Linuxfx 10.5 release is here only two weeks after version 10.4.2 and about a month after the 10.4 series with some major enhancements in an attempt to make the migration from the proprietary Windows 10 platform to the Linux and Open Source ecosystems completely possible and viable.

The developer did such a good job transforming Ubuntu into a Windows 10 clone with the Cinnamon desktop environment that’s hard to believe. It looks and acts just like the real thing.

The big news for this release is that it’s based on the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, as well as the Cinnamon 4.6 desktop environment with a Windows 10 theme.

The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 5.7.15, which was released last week, to add support for newer computers. The previous release was using Linux kernel 5.5, so you can imagine that this is major step in offering better hardware support for new and old machines.

Designed as a Windows 10 clone/alternative, Linuxfx is known for providing users with everything they need to run their favorite Windows 10 apps on a Linux-based environment. As such, Linuxfx 10.5 comes with its own implementation of Wine to offer the best-in-class compatibility with Windows games and apps.

Windows .exe and .msi applications are fully supported and can be run with just a double click on the file. On top of that, Linuxfx now offers improved Active Directory (AD) network and file sharing support for better compatibility with existing Windows 10 computers on your network.

Lastly, Bluetooh has been restored and should now work properly in this release, which also updates the WX Desktop Cinnamon theme, the control panel, the login and logout screens, as well as various of the native Linuxfx tools.

Linuxfx 10.5 includes a wide range of open source and proprietary apps to provide you with everything you need for your daily “stay at home” computing needs.

These include the ONLYOFFICE online office suite, GIMP and Inkscape for image editing, Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome for web browsing, Transmission for torrent downloading, Evolution for email, TeamViewer and AnyDesk for Remote desktop support, Zoom, Skype, and Microsoft Teams for video conferencing, VLC and Kodi for multimedia, Visual Studio Code for coding, as well as Steam for gaming.