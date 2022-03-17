LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 5 “Elsie” Is Now Available for Download

After more than two months of hard work, the LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 5 “Elsie” distribution is now available for download for those who prefer a Debian-based Linux Mint.

As I reported during the beta phase, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 5 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series. More precisely, it is using the packages included in the Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 point release that arrived last year in December.

This means that Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, which will be supported until October 2023. On top of that, LMDE 5 “Elsie” comes with all the applications and packages included in the Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” release.

The default desktop environment of LMDE 5 is Cinnamon, and users will enjoy the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.2 release, which comes with lots of great improvements and some new features. Cinnamon 5.2.7 is included by default.

But, besides the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” base and the newer Linux 5.10 LTS kernel (Linux Mint 20.3 comes with Linux kernel 5.4 LTS), there’s literary no difference between LMDE 5 “Elsie” and Linux Mint 20.3 “Una”.

LMDE is maintained mostly for Linux Mint developers to test the compatibility of their own software stack with Debian GNU/Linux in preparation for the next major Linux Mint release (e.g. Linux Mint 21).

I was asked before why choose LMDE over the Ubuntu-based Linux Mint. Well, the short answer is that you are getting access to newer packages compared to those in the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series.

Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 is available for download right now via the direct download links below as live ISO images for newer 64-bit systems, as well as older 32-bit systems. While you’re downloading it, you can watch the video below to see it in action.

The Linux Mint project didn’t officially announce the release of LMDE 5, so we don’t expect to see any download links on the official website at the moment of writing. An official announcement will be published any moment now as the team is waiting for all download mirrors to sync with the main server.

