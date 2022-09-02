Looks Like Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.19

Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 22.10 release is now powered by the Linux 5.19 kernel series, which looks to be the final and default kernel for the Kinetic Kudu.

Ubuntu 22.10 is due out on October 20th, 2022, and if you’re wondering which kernel version the upcoming Ubuntu release will ship with by default, let me tell you that the Kinetic Kudu will be powered by Linux kernel 5.19.

This is quite great news for Ubuntu users wanting to try the Kinetic Kudu release later this fall because they will enjoy better hardware support thanks to the numerous new and updated drivers included in the Linux 5.19 kernel.

Why Linux kernel 5.19? Well, the answer is simple, Linux kernel 5.18 reached end of life and Linux kernel 6.0 will be released sometime in the first half of October, which means that the Ubuntu devs won’t have enough time to test it properly for inclusion in the Kinetic Kudu release, and also because the Kernel Freeze development stage is set for October 6th.

While short-lived, Linux kernel 5.19 brings many great changes, including support for AMD’s Secure Nested Paging feature, support for ZSTD-compressed firmware files, initial support for Loongson’s “LoongArch” RISC ISA CPU architecture, support for the ARM Scalable Matrix Extension (SME), as well as new and improved security features to protect you against the latest threats.

Linux kernel 5.19 will most likely reach end of life in late October 2022, shortly after the release of Ubuntu 22.10, but that shouldn’t bother you much considering the fact that Kinetic Kudu is also a short-lived release that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months.

In addition to Linux 5.19 as the default kernel, Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) aims to ship with the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment by default, GCC 12 as the default system compiler, a new intuitive and powerful application for managing your personal tasks called Endeavour, PipeWire as default sound system with WirePlumber as session and policy manager, as well as up-to-date apps and core components.

Before it hits the streets in late October, Ubuntu 22.10 will be available for public testing as a beta release later this month on September 29th. Ubuntu 22.10’s Linux 5.19 kernel will also be available as an HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel for the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS release on February 9th, 2023.

Last updated 1 hour ago