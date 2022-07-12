Lubuntu Devs Announce the Lubuntu Backports PPA with Latest LXQt Desktop Releases

Lubuntu developer Simon Quigley exclusively informs 9to5linux.com today about the launch of the Lubuntu Backports PPA to provide Lubuntu users with the latest and greatest LXQt desktop environment releases.

Inspired by Kubuntu’s Backports PPA, the Lubuntu Backports PPA repository was created due to the request of many Lubuntu users to make it a lot easier to enjoy the most recent LXQt desktop environment on top of the latest stable Lubuntu release.

“As time goes on, our development focus will continue to be on new releases, and we plan on landing and testing changes there prior to pushing them to Backports,” said Simon Quigley. “That being said, this is a perfect middle ground between stability and new features that users of all experience levels will be able to enjoy.”

That being said, Lubuntu users who add the Backports PPA repository to their systems will be able to enjoy newer features from regular (non-LTS) Lubuntu releases earlier than everyone else who stays on the LTS release without the Backports PPA.

For example, if you add the Backports PPA to your Lubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) installation, you will be able to enjoy the latest and greatest LXQt 1.1.0 desktop environment and all of its components. Lubuntu 22.04 LTS currently uses the older LXQt 0.17.0 release.

For now, the Lubuntu Backports PPA is available as a beta for public testing here and you can add it right now by running the sudo add-apt-repository ppa:lubuntu-dev/backports-staging command in the Terminal app if you want to give feedback to the Lubuntu devs before the official launch.

Once the Backports PPA was successfully added, all you have to do is run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command to update your installation to the latest LXQt desktop environment.

However, please keep in mind that this beta version will be replaced with the stable one when the Lubuntu team officially launches their Backports PPA repository to the community, so you will have to remove it and install the new one (I will update the article when that happens). You should also know that the Backports PPA only works with Lubuntu 22.04 LTS, for now.

Simon Quigley also told 9to5linux.com that the Lubuntu team plans to release an ISO image alongside the upcoming Lubuntu 22.04.1 LTS point release, due out in early August, if there’s popular demand. Please let us know in the comments below or on social media if you want that.

Of course, the Backports PPA isn’t exclusive to Lubuntu users as you can install it on another Ubuntu flavor if you want to enjoy the latest LXQt desktop environment alongside other desktops. Stay tuned for the official release of the Lubuntu Backports PPA right here on 9to5linux.com.

Last updated 1 hour ago