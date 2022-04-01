Lutris Game Manager Adds Steam Deck Support, EA Origin and Ubisoft Connect Integration

Lutris founder Mathieu Comandon released today version 0.5.10 of this popular and open-source game management software for GNU/Linux distribution, a major release that adds Steam Deck support and many other new features.

As mentioned, the biggest new feature in the Lutris 0.5.10 release is support for Valve’s Steam Deck gaming handheld device, allowing owners to install and play even more games on their Steam Decks, from sources like GOG, Epic Game Store, or even the Lutris website.

While a Flatpak version is still in the works, Steam Deck users will have to install Lutris from the Arch Linux and AUR repositories, but you’ll have to disable the read-only flag of your Deck’s system drive. Once Lutris is installed, you can safely re-enable the read-only flag.

“It’s recommended to use the “Create Steam shortcut” when installing games, this will make the game available in the Deck UI and allow you to benefit from Steam Input. If you want to play games in desktop mode and use the Deck controls as a joypad, make sure you configure Steam accordingly, as it is set by default to emulate a keyboard and mouse,” said Mathieu Comandon.

The “+” button on Lutris’ main window has been revamped in this release with several new options besides adding a locally installed game. These include the ability to search the Lutris website for game installers, scan a local folder for games, install a Windows game for an optical media or download, as well as to install a game from a local install script.

Another interesting change in the Lutris 0.5.10 release is support for EA Origin and Ubisoft Connect accounts so you can add games from those places. Of course, these integrations require the EA Origin and Ubisoft Connect clients to be installed.

Among other noteworthy changes, Lutris now supports downloading patches and DLCs for GOG games, lets you add a Lutris game to Steam, adds an option to enable BattleEye anti-cheat support, downloads missing media on startup, adds coverart format, adds a dedicated NVIDIA shader cache for Linux and Windows games, and enables F-Sync by default.

Last but not least, the search bar for Lutris installers was moved from a tab in the Lutris service to the window for adding games and the Gamescope option is now disabled by default for NVIDIA GPUs. For more details and to download Lutris 0.5.10, you should check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page.

Last updated 2 days ago