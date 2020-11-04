LXQt 0.16.0 Desktop Environment Released with Three New Themes, Many Improvements

LXQt 0.16.0 has been released today as the latest version to this lightweight Qt desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, adding numerous improvements and bug fixes.

LXQt 0.16.0 is here six months after the LXQt 0.15.0 release and introduces three new themes, namely Clearlooks, Kvantum and Leech, improved notifications with a new option that lets users view notifications on the screen with the mouse pointer, and improved support for Bluetooth audio devices.

Several new features were also added to the LXQt Panel, including customizable auto-hiding for the Status Notifier, the ability to move windows to the next screen using task buttons, as well as right-click menus for some main menu items/actions.

Moreover, the LXQt Panel now comes with a new option that lets users place ungrouped task buttons of the same application next to each other. This release also addresses the sizes and alignments of some plugins at startup.

The LibFM-Qt/PCManFM-Qt file managers saw some improvements as well. For example, there’s now several new options in the LXQt file dialog, new options for switching to a newly opened tab and for opening the tabs of the last window, and a new option for opening desktop folders inside the default file manager using left click.

LXQt’s file managers now also offers more natural file sorting by treating dot as a separator.

Also improved is the LXQt Configuration, which now offers several new Qt palette colors in the lxqt-config-appearance pane, a new “Default Applications” option in the lxqt-config-file-associations pane for setting the default web browser, file manager and email client, as well as bug fixes for the lxqt-config-monitor and lxqt-config-brightness panes.

The LXImage Qt image viewer gained support for resizing images, support for copying file paths, support for more image types, and the ability to start the application with the mouse cursor when opening images.

Also improved in LXQt 0.16.0 is the LXQt Archiver archive manager, which now uses the sdtar command from libarchive to correctly open and extract RPM packages, as well as the QTerminal terminal emulator, which now features optional middle-click closing of tabs, support for opening new tabs to the right of the active tab, and the ability to view the drop-down terminal with the cursor.

Last but not least, LXQt Power Management now features a new Power keys section in the config dialog to allow users to customize the actions of hibernation, power, and suspend keys. More details about this release are available in the GitHub announcement page.

If you’re using LXQt as the default desktop environment on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, you should be able to upgrade to version 0.16.0 in the coming days as packages should land in the stable software repositories of some of the most popular distros. Visit the official website for all the supported distributions.

Last updated 21 hours ago