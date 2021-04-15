LXQt 0.17.0 Desktop Environment Released, Here’s What’s New

The LXQt 0.17.0 desktop environment was released today with various new features and improvements for this lightweight, next-generation LXDE desktop environment written in Qt.

Arriving more than five months after LXQt 0.16.0, the LXQt 0.17.0 release is here to add an option to the Panel to make it act as a dock by automatically hiding itself when it overlaps a window, add full support for file creation times in the file manager, as well as to add support for non-LXQt apps to save their last settings when the session is terminated.

Moreover, LXQt 0.17.0 add separate idle watchers for AC and battery to the Power Manager, lets users create launchers from Tools menu of the file manager, improves support for SVG icon sets, improves opening of a mixed selection of files with different mime types, and adds natural keyboard navigation on the desktop.

Also improved in this release are the QTerminal terminal emulator, which now features five modes for background images and a new option to disable bracketed paste mode, the LXImage Qt image viewer, which features thumbnail options in the Preferences dialog, as well as the LXQt Archiver archive manger, which can now open or extract disk images, remembers window settings, and offers a horizontally scrollable side-pane.

Among other noteworthy changes included in LXQt 0.17.0, there’s the addition of the XTerm terminal emulator as a runtime dependency, support for handling notification summary as plain-text, and a fix for a crash that occurred when displaying Qps’ window if the app is started minimized to systray.

Of course, there are various other small enhancements and bug fixes to make LXQt more stable and reliable. LXQt 0.17.0 is available for download as a source tarball from GitHub for Linux OS integrators, and it’s coming soon in the stable software repositories of various popular distributions in the coming days for everyone else.

Image credits: LXQt Project

