LXQt 1.0.0 Desktop Environment Released After 8 Years of Development, This Is What’s New

The LXQt team proudly announced today the release and general availability of the LXQt 1.0.0 desktop environment as a major release bringing new features and improvements.

After more than eight years of development and six months after LXQt 0.17.0, LXQt 1.0.0 is here as the first mature version of the Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment, the successor of the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, but written in Qt rather than GTK.

As you can imagine, LXQt 1.0.0 is packed with numerous new features, such as two new LXQt themes, a Do-Not-Disturb mode in LXQt Desktop Notifications, a new LXQt Panel plugin called “Custom Command” that lets you run a custom command, as well as the ability to save and load Qt palettes in LXQt Appearance Configuration.

LXQt’s file manager, PCManFM-Qt, also received a bunch of goodies, such as the ability to handle emblems, recursive customization of folders, new options in the LXQt file dialog, a new option to make desktop items sticky by default, and enhancements to smooth scrolling with mouse wheel.

PCManFM-Qt also shows mount, unmount and eject actions in the file context menu under computer:/// , better handles encrypted volumes, improves Cyrillic case-insensitive regex search, ensures a correct selection order with Shift+Left Mouse click in the icon view, and improves file monitoring inside folder symlinks.

On top of that, LXQt 1.0.0 also brings a much-improved image viewer with support for remembing EXIF dock width, direct image renaming, a new command-line option for starting the app in full-screen, as well as an option for disabling image smoothing on zooming, and for hiding or showing the main toolbar and menubar.

Furthrmore, LXQt Archiver now shows password prompts for archives with encrypted lists, LXQt Power Management lets users pause idleness checks for 30 minutes to 4 hours from the tray icon, and LXQt Panel better handles icons in Status Notifier.

Last but not least, the QTerminal terminal emulator has been updated in this release to allow quoting of files names that are dragged and dropped into the app, trim shell strings, offer an option for keeping the drop-down window open, and offer a workaround for the wrong menu positions under Wayland.

This release also fixes keypad navigation in the Main Menu, fixes touchpad wheel scrolling on images in LXImage Qt, adds “Other Settings” to the Configuration Center, adds filtering to make it easier to find keyboard shortcuts, fixes a crash in QTerminal when running under KDE Plasma on Wayland, which occurred when opening tab and splitting.

Under the hood, LXQt 1.0.0 depends on the Qt 5.15 LTS series of the popular and open-source application framework. Of course many language translations have been updated and various other bugs squashed.

LXQt 1.0.0 should soon be available for installation from the stable software repositories of numerous GNU/Linux distributions. Check out the official website to see how to install LXQt on your favorite distro.

Image credits: LXQt Project

Last updated 9 hours ago