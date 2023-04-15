LXQt 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Wayland Improvements, Bug Fixes

LXQt, the Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment, has been updated today to version 1.3, a release that brings various improvements to the file manager, panel, terminal, and image viewer.

Coming more than five months after LXQt 1.2 and still based on the Qt 5.15 LTS open-source application framework, the LXQt 1.3 release is here to update the PCManFM-Qt file manager by allowing users to disable smooth scrolling in the file manager and its library for all view modes, improve the handling of zero-sized files, as well as support for setting window manager rules under some Wayland compositors.

The LXQt session has been updated as well in this release to support procps-ng 4.0.0 and later, implement a better method for detecting the window manager and system tray, and improve Wayland support by disabling potentially crashing calls.

LXQt 1.3 also updates the QTerminal terminal emulator to correct the positioning of the context menu when running under Wayland and fix the switching of dark and light color schemes. It also brings support for doas to lxqt-sudo .

Other than that, the LXQt Panel now ships with the DOM plugin enabled by default it’s manually compiled from sources and the LXImage Qt image viewer now features an app icon in the SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) format.

If you don’t like compiling things from scratch, LXQt 1.3 will soon arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so keep an eye on them to update your Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment to the latest and greatest release.

Meanwhile, the LXQt developers have started porting the desktop environment to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, stating that it’s already usable in WIP branches, but could not be released due to the lack of a stable KDE Frameworks 6 release.

To learn more about what’s new in LXQt 1.3 and to download the source tarball, check out the GitHub release notes.

