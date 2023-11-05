LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The LXQt project announced today the release of LXQt 1.4 as the latest stable version of this lightweight desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions written in Qt.

LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

New features and improvements included in LXQt 1.4 are an updated file manager (PCManFM-Qt) that now lets users add terminal commands, support remembering the state of the split view when restoring the tabs of the last window, introduces the ability to remember the password and anonymity settings of the mount dialog, and features an SVG icon.

LXQt’s terminal emulator, QTerminal, received support for audible bells, a Falcon color scheme, and support for PUTTY-style mouse button swap. On the other hand, LXQt’s image viewer, LXImage-Qt, now has minimal support for color spaces and ImageShack has been removed as an upload option as it now requires a paid subscription.

Other than that, LXQt 1.4 improves the LXQt Panel by addressing some old issues related to checking and clearing of urgency and window cycling with the mouse wheel in the taskbar, and by introducing a new option to the custom command plugin for displaying the output as an image.

The LXQt session has been updated as well in this release to improve the DBus activation environment to offer better support for third-party apps that set DBusActivatable to true . Other LXQt components received fixes too and language translations have been updated in LXQt 1.4.

For more details and further reading, you can check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the LXQt 1.4.0 packages and update your installations as soon as they’re available.

