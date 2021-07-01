Mageia 7 Reached End of Life on June 30th, 2021, Here’s How to Upgrade to Mageia 8

This is a friendly reminder that the Mageia 7 Linux distribution reached end of life on June 30th, 2021, and that you need to upgrade to a newer release as soon as possible.

Released on July 1st, 2019, the Mageia 7 release shipped with the Linux 5.1 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment, the DNF package manager supporting system upgrades from Mageia 6 to Mageia 7, a revamped Welcome screen, and much more.

The release was supported for exactly two years, until June 30th, 2021, with software and security updates, but it has now reached end of life and it will no longer receive support from the Mageia team. As such, all Mageia 7 users are now urged to upgrade to the latest release, Mageia 8.

Mageia 8 comes with lots of goodies and up-to-date components, including the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, better support for NVIDIA Optimus laptops, Zstd compression for the base file system, optimized hardware detection, the KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment, and much more.

How to upgrade Mageia 7 to Mageia 8

If you’re still using the Mageia 7 release on your personal computer, you should upgrade to Mageia 8 right now. For that, you can either use the applet in your system tray area (easiest method for beginners) or upgrade from the command line (recommended to advanced user) following these instructions.

Before upgrading, make sure you have a recent backup of all your important files. Then, perform a full system update by running the sudo dnf update --refresh command in a terminal emulator or by using the Plasma Discover package manager.

To upgrade, you have to first install the system-upgrade DNF plugin with the dnf install 'dnf-command(system-upgrade)' command, and then you can perform the system upgrade with the sudo dnf system-upgrade --releasever 8 download --allowerasing command.

Once all packages have been downloaded, you need to run the sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot command to complete the upgrade process. That’s it, you’re now running Mageia 8, which will be supported for two years, until March 2023.

Last updated 1 day ago