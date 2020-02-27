February 28, 2020
News / Distro

Manjaro Linux 19.0 MATE Edition Is Out Now with MATE 1.24 Desktop

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
Manjaro Linux 19 MATE


The MATE community edition of the latest Manjaro Linux 19.0 “Kyria” operating system is now available for download, featuring the recently released MATE 1.24 desktop environment.

Released earlier this week, Manjaro Linux 19.0 shipped with the official flavors, including Xfce, GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Architect. Now, users can download and use the latest release of the Arch Linux-based distribution with the MATE desktop environment too.

Manjaro Linux 19.0 MATE Edition comes with the same under-the-hood components and changes included in the main editions, such as the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel, Pamac 9.3 package management system with Flatpak and Snap support, as well as improved and polished tools.

On top of that, the MATE edition brings all the features of the latest MATE 1.24 desktop environment, such as support for NVMe drives, improved support for HiDPI/4K displays, support for mouse acceleration profiles, as well as embedded color profiles and Wayland support for Eye of MATE.

MATE 1.24 also comes with a brand new Time and Date Manager app and MATE Disk Image Mounter utility, better keyboard navigation support, HiDPI window controls, support for the elogind user, seat and session manager, and many other enhancements.

The developer of the Manjaro MATE flavor says that this new release reintroduced the MATE Tweak utility, now that working patches are available upstream.

If you’re a fan of the MATE desktop and you love Manjaro/Arch, you can get all these goodies right now if you download Manjaro Linux 19.0 MATE edition from the forum announcement page.

Last updated

You might also like

Ubuntu

Ubuntu Is Now Patched Against Latest Intel Processor Graphics Vulnerabilities

Collabora Office Android iOS

LibreOffice-Based Collabora Office Is Now Available on Android and iOS

OpenStack Charms 20.02

Canonical Releases OpenStack Charms 20.02 with CephFS Support, More

GNOME

GNOME 3.34.4 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

IPFire 2.25 Core Update 141 released

IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Gets a Revamped DNS System

Serpent demo

Serpent Is an Open-Source Game Framework Focused on 2D Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *