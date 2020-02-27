Manjaro Linux 19.0 MATE Edition Is Out Now with MATE 1.24 Desktop

The MATE community edition of the latest Manjaro Linux 19.0 “Kyria” operating system is now available for download, featuring the recently released MATE 1.24 desktop environment.

Released earlier this week, Manjaro Linux 19.0 shipped with the official flavors, including Xfce, GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Architect. Now, users can download and use the latest release of the Arch Linux-based distribution with the MATE desktop environment too.

Manjaro Linux 19.0 MATE Edition comes with the same under-the-hood components and changes included in the main editions, such as the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel, Pamac 9.3 package management system with Flatpak and Snap support, as well as improved and polished tools.

On top of that, the MATE edition brings all the features of the latest MATE 1.24 desktop environment, such as support for NVMe drives, improved support for HiDPI/4K displays, support for mouse acceleration profiles, as well as embedded color profiles and Wayland support for Eye of MATE.

MATE 1.24 also comes with a brand new Time and Date Manager app and MATE Disk Image Mounter utility, better keyboard navigation support, HiDPI window controls, support for the elogind user, seat and session manager, and many other enhancements.

The developer of the Manjaro MATE flavor says that this new release reintroduced the MATE Tweak utility, now that working patches are available upstream.

If you’re a fan of the MATE desktop and you love Manjaro/Arch, you can get all these goodies right now if you download Manjaro Linux 19.0 MATE edition from the forum announcement page.





