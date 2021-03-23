Manjaro Linux 21.0 “Ornara” Released with Linux 5.10 LTS, KDE Plasma 5.21, and Pamac 10

The Manjaro Linux team announced today the release of Manjaro Linux 21.0 as the latest and greatest release of this user-friendly Arch Linux-based distribution.

Dubbed “Ornara,” Manjaro Linux 21.0 comes hot on the heels of Manjaro ARM 21.02 to give you fresh live and installable ISO images that ship with the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series for top-notch hardware support, the Pamac 10 package manager with a new software-mode, optimized database interaction, speed improvements, and improved support for building AUR packages.

Manjaro Linux 21.0 is available in the usual editions with the Xfce, KDE Plasma, and GNOME desktop environments. While the Xfce and GNOME editions are shipping with the same Xfce 4.16 and GNOME 3.38 releases that were available in Manjaro Linux 20.2 “Nibia,” the KDE Plasma edition has been upgraded to the latest KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series.

At the request of many users, the Manjaro Linux team removed the GNOME Initial Setup application from the GNOME edition. Other than that, all three editions are now shipping with an updated Calamares installer that features an improved country selection and keyboard layout screens.

You can download Manjaro Linux 21.0 “Ornara” right now from the official website if you plan on installing the Arch Linux-based distro on new computers. For older hardware, Manjaro Linux is also available as alternate ISOs with the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series.

Otherwise, if you’re already using Manjaro Linux on your personal computer, all you have to do to get these improvements and updated components is make sure your installations are up-to-date by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator.





