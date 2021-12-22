Manjaro Linux 21.2 “Qonos” Released with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and More

The Manjaro Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Manjaro Linux 21.2 as the second major update to the Manjaro Linux 21 series of this popular Arch Linux-based rolling release distribution.

Dubbed “Qonos” and powered by the latest long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, Manjaro Linux 21.2 is here four months after Manjaro Linux 21.1 “Pahvo” to give you up-to-date live and installable ISO images with all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.

Manjaro Linux 21.2 “Qonos” ships with the usual editions featuring the Xfce, GNOME, and KDE Plasma desktop environments, which have been updated to Xfce 4.16 (same version as in previous releases since Xfce 4.18 is yet to be released), GNOME 41.2, and KDE Plasma 5.23.4.

While the flagship Xfce edition didn’t receive any major changes, the GNOME edition’s layout has been adjusted to look similar to the vanilla version and improve mouse support by reducing pointer travel. If you don’t like the modern GNOME 40 layout, you can always switch to the GNOME 3.x desktop layout by using the Manjaro legacy layout. Also, Firefox now ships with the gnome-desktop style theme enabled by default.

On the other hand, the KDE Plasma edition ships with the latest KDE Frameworks 5.88 and KDE Gear 21.12 software suites, a more polished default theme, and better Wayland support.

Manjaro 21.2 Xfce

Manjaro 21.2 GNOME

Manjaro 21.2 KDE Plasma

Manjaro Linux 21.2 also comes with an improved graphical installer (Calamares) that now features file system selection for automatic partitioning and enhanced support for Btrfs installations with much-improved subvolume layout for easier rollbacks and support for swap files.

You can download Manjaro Linux 21.2 “Qonos” right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download links below. Existing Manjaro users need only to update their installations by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator.

