Manjaro Linux 22.0 “Sikaris” Is the First Distro Release Powered by Linux Kernel 6.1 and Xfce 4.18

After months of hard work, the Manjaro Linux team announced today the release of Manjaro Linux 22.0 “Sikaris” as the latest version of this widespread Arch Linux-based distribution for the masses bringing some of the most exciting GNU/Linux and Open Source software.

Coming six months after the Manjaro Linux 21.3 “Ruah” release, Manjaro Linux 22.0 “Sikaris” is powered by the just-released Linux 6.1 kernel series for the best possible hardware support at the moment of writing and features the amazing Xfce 4.18 desktop environment for its flagship edition. This probably makes Manjaro Linux the first stable distro release to ship with both Linux 6.1 and Xfce 4.18.

The KDE Plasma and GNOME editions received the latest KDE Plasma 5.26.4 desktop environment update, which is accompanied by the recently released KDE Frameworks 5.101 and KDE Gear 22.12 software suites for the best Plasma desktop experience possible, as well as the latest GNOME 43.2 desktop environment update, which looks gorgeous with its dark theme and a dock at the bottom of the screen.

Manjaro 22.0 GNOME Manjaro 22.0 KDE Plasma

The GNOME edition received some packages that include accent colors, login screen theme, folder colors, and Qt theming. Also updated in this release is the in-house built Layouts Switcher app, which now lets you create your own dynamic wallpaper.

Without further ado, Manjaro Linux 22.0 is available for download from the official website or by using the direct download links below. However, these ISOs are intended for new installations because Manjaro Linux is a rolling release distro where you install once and receive updates forever. Existing users need only to run the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator to update their installations.

Suppose Xfce, KDE Plasma, or GNOME are not your cups of tea. In that case, Manjaro Linux also provides Community editions with the Cinnamon, MATE, and Budgie desktop environments, as well as with the i3 and Sway tiling window managers. However, these may or may not have been updated to version 22.0 at the moment of writing.

