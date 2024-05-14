Manjaro Linux 24.0 “Wynsdey” Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.9

Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 24.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update introducing some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.

Dubbed “Wynsdey”, Manjaro Linux 24.0 appears to be the first GNU/Linux distribution powered by Linux kernel 6.9, which was released over the weekend. I don’t know how the Manjaro Linux team pulled this off, but good for them, showing the rest of the distro maintainers how to do it.

While Manjaro Linux 24.0’s flagship edition ships with the Xfce desktop environment, the other two official flavors, featuring the KDE Plasma and GNOME desktops, have been updated to the latest KDE Plasma 6 and GNOME 46 releases.

Other noteworthy changes in this release include improved download of build scripts from the Arch User Repository (AUR) and official Manjaro Linux binary repositories with the latest Pamac package manager, as well as support for LTS (Long Term Support) kernels like Linux 6.6 LTS and Linux 6.1 LTS to support older hardware.

Of course, most of the core components and default applications have been updated to their latest versions at the moment of writing. Most notably, the KDE Plasma edition features the KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6.1 software suites. Check out the release announcement page for more details.

Manjaro Linux 24.0 is now available for download from the official website as live ISO images with the Xfce, KDE Plasma, and GNOME desktop environments. All three editions are available as Full and Minimal images with Linux 6.9, Linux 6.6 LTS, and Linux 6.1 LTS kernels.

Existing Manjaro Linux 23.1 “Vulcan” users will be able to update their installations by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator or by using the default graphical package manager.

