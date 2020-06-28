Meet Fosshost, a Free Hosting Provider for Your FOSS Projects

I have recently stumbled across a new, very promising project called Fosshost and wanted to share with you because I believe it’s a game changer for all FOSS projects.

As its name suggests, Fosshost is a not-for-profit hosting provider for FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) projects. But what makes it stand out is that it’s free to use. Yes, you read it right, it’s absolutely free!

Put together by a group of awesome people, Fosshost is trying to help the free and open source software community, especially projects who can’t afford to pay for hosting, with semi-dedicated virtual private servers, shared mirrors, storage and even domain registration.

Among the FOSS project that are already benefiting from Fosshost’s hosting services, there’s The GNOME Project, Xubuntu, The Xfce Desktop, Manjaro, Xiph.Org Foundation (Icecast, Opus, Speex), ActivityPub (W3), and many others.

If you have a FOSS project that’s active and entirely open source, and you’re in need of a website or a download mirror, then Fosshost is the place to go. They will provide you with scalable and professional hosting services.

Your project doesn’t even have to be very popular if it’s eligible for free hosting, as Fosshost supports start ups too.

“We provide services to start up and well established projects and believe in providing best-of-class infrastructure, a dream that many projects thought was simply not possible,” says Fosshost.

And now for the technical part. Fosshost will provide each eligible FOSS project with a virtual private server that has 4 vCPUs, 4GB RAM, 200GB storage, IPv4 and IPv6 connectivity, as well as full remote SSH access.

Supported GNU/Linux distributions include Arch Linux, CentOS Linux, Debian GNU/Linux, Fedora Linux, Gentoo, Ubuntu, and even FreeBSD. However, Fosshost will also let you bring your own operating system, which can be anything but Windows.

To apply for Fosshost’s hosting services or find out more details about what they offer and how they help the free and open source software community, visit their website.