Meet SpiralLinux, a Debian-Based Distro Focused on Simplicity and Usability

From the creator of GeckoLinux, here comes SpiralLinux as a Debian-based distribution focused on simplicity and out-of-the-box usability across all major desktop environments.

Meet SpiralLinux, a user-friendly and pre-configured GNU/Linux distribution derived from Debian GNU/Linux that aims to offer users support for all major desktop environments with out-of-the-box usability. It provides a customized, yet clean Debian GNU/Linux system that uses only the official Debian Stable package repositories.

Just like GeckoLinux, SpiralLinux comes in no less than eight flavors featuring the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, Cinnamon, Budgie, and MATE desktop environments. There’s also a SpiralLinux “Builder” edition using the IceWM window manager and targeted at experienced users who want to fully configure the system according to their preferences.

Some of the highlights of the SpiralLinux distribution include out-of-the-box support for Flatpak apps with a graphical manager for Flatpak packages and pre-configured Flatpak theming, pre-configured font rendering and color theming, live and installable ISO images for all flavors, pre-installed proprietary media codecs,

It also offers an optimal Btrfs subvolume partition layout with Zstd transparent compression and support for automatic Snapper snapshots, optimal power management via the TLP utility, zRAM swap support for better performance on low-spec systems, as well as extensive hardware and printer support.

“Debian itself provides a base system that is capable of being very user-friendly when properly configured. This is where SpiralLinux comes into play. Great effort has been expended in polishing the SpiralLinux default configuration for all the major desktop environments using the packages and mechanisms that Debian itself provides,” said the dev when asked why another Debian-based distro.

While SpiralLinux is based on the stable Debian GNU/Linux repositories, it can be easily upgraded to the Debian Testing or Debian Unstable repositories with just a few mouse clicks if one needs newer packages or support for newer hardware offered by the latest kernels. On the same note, SpiralLinux is easily upgradable to future Debian GNU/Linux releases while retaining its unique configuration.

If you want to give SpiralLinux a try on your personal computer, you can download the live ISO images with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, Cinnamon, MATE, or Budgie desktop environments right now from the official website.

The latest release is based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”, it’s powered by the Linux 5.16 kernel series, and comes pre-installed with some popular apps like Mozilla Firefox, LibreOffice, Mozilla Thunderbird, Transmission, Pidgin, and Synaptic Package Manager.

