Meet the Kubuntu Focus NX Mini Linux PC with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to 64GB RAM

The Kubuntu Focus team announced today the general availability of the Kubuntu Focus NX Mini Linux PC in a first attempt to expand their Linux hardware offering to more users.

Meet the Kubuntu Focus NX mini Linux PC, the first small form factor desktop system from Kubuntu Focus, which only produced Linux laptops until now. Kubuntu Focus NX is powered by 11th generation Intel CPUs, namely the Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 4 cores and 8 threads, and featuring integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and supporting up to four 4K displays at the same time.

The Kubuntu Focus NX mini Linux PC can be customized with up to 64 GB 3200Mhz dual-channel RAM, as well as up to 6 TB (2 TB NVMe and 4 TB SSD) storage with optional full-disk encryption. The mini PC also features two Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0b port, one Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, three USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, one Gigabit LAN RJ45 port, an SDXC card reader, and a 2-in1 audio jack (headphone and microphone).

Kubuntu 22.04 LTS OS makes it a great choice for development workstations, office servers, and media centers. Thanks to the great port selection, one can easily add an eGPU to run large ML pipelines or turbo-charge rendering performance when needed.” “The NX is perfect for developers, creators, and engineers that want or need compatibility with the OS that powers the internet and billions of other devices,” says Michael Mikowski, General Manager. “We feel its tiny footprint, high performance, and theOS makes it a great choice for development workstations, office servers, and media centers. Thanks to the great port selection, one can easily add an eGPU to run large ML pipelines or turbo-charge rendering performance when needed.”

As expected, the Kubuntu Focus NX mini PC comes pre-installed with the latest Kubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system which is supported for three years until April 2025, featuring the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment, which can be upgraded to KDE Plasma 5.25 and later.

The price starts from $695 USD for the base configuration with the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processors, 8GB RAM, and 250 GB SSD storage. You can configure and buy your right now from Kubuntu Focus.

Image credits: Kubuntu Focus

Last updated 26 mins ago