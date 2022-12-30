Meet the Slimbook Kymera Ventus AMD Black Limited Edition Linux Gaming PC

To welcome 2023, Linux hardware vendor Slimbook announced today a Limited Edition of their Slimbook Kymera Ventus Linux-powered computer featuring support for the latest and greatest AMD and Intel CPUs, as well as black coating.

Powered by the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen 7000 series with up to 16 cores and 5,7GHz boost clocks or the 13th Gen Intel “Raptor Lake” processors with up to 24 cores and 5,8GHz boost clocks, the Slimbook Kymera Ventus AMD Black Limited Edition desktop computer comes with an ATX-sized, full-metal case in an “intimidating” black color that “radiates respect and elegance from all its corners.”

In terms of graphics and gaming, the Linux PC also features AMD Radeon 7000 RDNA 3 series or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs boasting 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, as well as the high-performance Intel ARC series GPUs with up to 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. To top that, you’ll also get DDR5 5200MHz RAM options.

“We couldn’t end this year without giving you a small heads up about what’s coming this upcoming 2023 in the form of a technological milestone […] Now that I mention the Kymera desktop computers… I can sense a strong dark power coming from our warehouse… some sort of intense BLACK magic coming out in the form of… A Kymera Ventus BLACK limited edition!!”

Being a Limited Edition, the Slimbook Kymera Ventus AMD Black edition is available only in a very limited number so you need to hurry if you were in the market for a new Linux-powered desktop computer to kick off the new year. In addition, they will feature a giant Tux logo on their front panel.

You can configure and buy the Slimbook Kymera Ventus AMD Black Limited Edition desktop computer right now from the official website. As with all the Slimbook computers, this edition ships pre-installed with the latest Kubuntu Linux operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

