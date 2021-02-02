Meet the Ubuntu 21.04 “Hirsute Hippo” Artwork by Sylvia Ritter, Made with Krita

It’s that time of the year again, when super talented concept artist Sylvia Ritter releases her astonishing artwork inspired by the next major release of the popular Ubuntu distribution, Ubuntu 21.04.

Meet the Hirsute Hippo artwork by Sylvia Ritter, made with the powerful, open-source and cross-platform Krita digital painting and raster graphics software. The artwork is inspired by Ubuntu 21.04‘s codename “Hirsute Hippo” and I believe it shows a mama hippo with her cute baby hippo.

Undoubtedly this is yet another masterpiece from Sylvia Ritter, and this time the artwork is made in a format suitable for your mobile phones and tablets since PinePhone has become such a very popular device among Linux fans. You can download the artwork right now from the artist’s DeviantArt page.

Hirsute Hippo by Sylvia Ritter

Ubuntu 21.04 will see the light of day in late April 2021, on the 22nd to be (more) precise, and it promises to be a bold release that switches to the Wayland session by default on the Ubuntu Desktop flavor for a more secure and modern desktop experience.

Other noteworthy features of the upcoming Ubuntu 21.04 release include the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment by default for the Ubuntu Desktop flavor, support for the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series (or Linux 5.11 if we’re lucky), more private Home directories, and probably many under-the-hood optimizations for faster boot and package management.

Sylvia Ritter is well known for her amazing artwork, and she did create artwork for all Ubuntu releases in the past, which you can enjoy on her DeviantArt page or official website.

Image: Sylvia Ritter

