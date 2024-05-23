Meet TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6, a Thin and Light Linux Gaming Ultrabook

Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 6th generation of the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Linux-powered laptop as a thin and lightweight gaming ultrabook focusing on high performance.

Powered by either Intel Core i9-14900HX or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processors, the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6 laptop features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 dedicated graphics cards, up to 64 GB (Intel) or 96 GB (AMD) DDR5-5600 RAM, up to 8 TB SSD PCIe 4.0 storage, TPM 2.0, and a maximum capacity 99 Wh battery.

The Linux notebook features a high-quality aluminum chassis in the brand-new 15.3-inch format, a brand-new and bright 15.3-inch 180-degree tiltable display privacy webcam shutter, with 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color space coverage, and a brightness of around 500 nits.

“Despite its compact footprint of 34.2 x 24.5 cm, the 15.3-inch Linux laptop integrates a fully-sized, quiet keyboard equipped with a four-column number pad and large arrow keys in offset position for better ergonomics. The glass precision touchpad measures 12.3 x 7.8 cm and has a pleasantly smooth surface for convenient navigation on the go,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Connectivity-wise, the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6 laptop features a HDMI 2.1 port, a Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) or USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (AMD) port with DisplayPort 1.4a support, a dedicated Mini DisplayPort (AMD), three USB Type-A ports, an additional USB-C 3.2 Gen1 data port, full-size card reader, 3.5mm audio combo jack, Bluetooth 5.2 (Intel) Bluetooth 5.3 (AMD), Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 wireless (AMD), Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless (Intel), and an RJ 45 LAN 2,5 Gbit Ethernet port.

As with all of the laptops from TUXEDO Computers, the Stellaris Slim 15 ships with full Linux support and comes pre-installed with TUXEDO OS 3 or the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS distributions.

You can pre-order the 6th generation of the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Linux-powered laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store here (AMD) and here (Intel). Shipping starts in mid-June.

The AMD variant starts from 1.699 EUR (~1,841 USD) with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD, while the Intel variant starts from 1.749 EUR (~1,895 USD) with Intel Core i7-14650HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

