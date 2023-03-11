Meet Ubuntu Flatpak Remix, Ubuntu with Flatpak Support Preinstalled

That was fast! After Canonical’s announcement that future Ubuntu releases won’t include Flatpak support by default, someone already made an unofficial Ubuntu flavor that ships with support for Flatpak apps preinstalled and working out of the box, called Ubuntu Flatpak Remix.

Meet Ubuntu Flatpak Remix, an unofficial Ubuntu derivative that doesn’t feature support for Snap apps and comes with support for Flatpak apps working out of the box.

Several key apps are preinstalled in the Flatpak format rather than as a Snap app, including the Mozilla Firefox web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird email client, and LibreOffice office suite. A recent version of the Mesa graphics stack, 22.3.5, is installed as well for gamers.

The best part of this approach is that these preinstalled Flatpak apps are in their latest versions, especially the LibreOffice 7.5 office suite. The upstream Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS release doesn’t come with the latest LibreOffice version, but an old and unsupported one, namely LibreOffice 7.3.

Support for the Flathub portal is installed as well, so you’ll be able to install more apps with just a few clicks.

“The Flatpak Remix of Ubuntu features the awesome GNOME desktop, with Canonical’s attention to detail – unchanged from the standard release,” said Ubuntu Flatpak Remix creator Jay LaCroix. “While the standard release of Ubuntu features support for Snap Packages built-in, with this distribution the focus is on Flatpak instead.”

The developer of Ubuntu Flatpak Remix also notes the fact that his derivative wasn’t created due to some sort of grudge against Canonical or the Snap package format, but as a solution for Ubuntu fans who don’t like Snaps and prefer Flatpaks.

So there you have it! If you don’t want to go through all the trouble of removing Snap support from Ubuntu and installing Flatpak/Flathub support, you can download Ubuntu Flatpak Remix right now from the official website by clicking on the link below.

However, please note that this is an alpha version that may come with bugs, so it’s not recommended to be used for production. Also, let’s hope that future versions will be based on newer Ubuntu releases, such as the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster).

