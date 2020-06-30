Meet UbuntuEd 20.04, an Educational Ubuntu Flavor for Kids, Schools and Universities

The team behind the Ubuntu Unity distribution have released today UbuntuEd 20.04, an unofficial, educational focused Ubuntu flavor for kids, schools and universities.

Meet UbuntuEd, an educational edition of Ubuntu Linux created by Rudra Saraswat, the same person who created Ubuntu Unity, and designed as a substitute for the discontinued Edubuntu flavor.

The first release of UbuntuEd is now available, based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and featuring both GNOME and Unity7 desktop environments. In other words, you’re getting Ubuntu, Ubuntu Unity and Ubuntu Education in a single container.

Users will be able to choose the right desktop environment for them, GNOME or Unity7, from the login screen. However, it looks like Unity7 is the default session when booting the live system and after the installation.

As expected, UbuntuEd comes with a plethora of educational apps for kids, schools and universities. Four metapackages are also available for those who want to install additional educational apps if they need more. Moreover, it’s possible to install these metapackages on your existing Ubuntu systems.

The educational application bundles are Pre-school for ages <6, Primary for ages 6-12, Secondary for ages 13-18, and Tertiary for University students. They’re available for download here and you can also find them in the “Extras” directory in the home folder after installation.

As you can imagine, I took UbuntuEd for a quick spin to see what’s inside. I discovered that besides the LibreOffice office suite, which is installed in almost all GNU/Linux distributions, UbuntuEd 20.04 includes Eclipse IDE, Epoptes, Geany IDE, IDLE IDE for Python, OpenSCAD, as well as various GNOME games like Mahjongg, Sudoku, and Solitaire.

If you want to give it a try, you can download UbuntuEd 20.04 right now from here and if you find any bugs, please report them here. Most probably, just like Unity Unity and Ubuntu Cinnamon, UbuntuEd seeks to become an officially recognized Ubuntu flavor one day.

UbuntuEd with Unity7

Installed apps

UbuntuEd with GNOME