Mesa 22.0 Officially Released, Brings Vulkan 1.3 and Improves Support for Many Games

The Mesa 22.0 open-source graphics stack for Linux-based operating systems is now available with a plethora of new features and improvements across all supported graphics drivers.

Featuring Vulkan 1.3 support the RADV (Radeon Vulkan) and ANV (Intel Vulkan) drivers, the Mesa 22.0 graphics stack is here to introduce KHR_dynamic_rendering for Lavapipe, RADV, and ANV drivers, the VK_KHR_synchronization2 and EXT_image_view_min_lod extensions for RADV, as well as the ARB_sparse_texture, ARB_sparse_texture2, and ARB_sparse_texture_clamp extension for the RadeonSI and Zink drivers.

Mesa 22.0 also introduces the VK_VALVE_mutable_descriptor_type extension for the ANV driver, the EXT_memory_object, EXT_memory_object_fd, EXT_semaphore, and EXT_semaphore_fd extensions for the Zink driver, as well as D3D12 OpenGL ES 3.1 support, which includes shader storage buffers, images, compute, indirect draw, draw params, ARB_framebuffer_no_attachments, ARB_sample_shading, and GLSL400.

As expected, many of your favorite games received improvements in the new Mesa graphics stack release. For example, the DOOM Eternal game now work better with the ANV driver, some glitches were fixed in Forza Horizon 4, The Evil Within 2 game works better with the RADV driver, flickering glitches were addressed for the Dirt Rally game, and

Games like Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Metro Exodus (including Sam’s Story), Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft, Terraria, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Factorio, Dota 2, Forsaken Remastered, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Starsector, FreeSpace, Rocket League, Valheim, SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, and Baldurs Gate 3, as well as apps like Battle.net, Firefox, MPV, Steam, and Clapper should now perform better on your GNU/Linux systems with the new Mesa graphics stack.

Among other noteworthy changes, Mesa 22.0 fixes flickering issues with the Intel UHD 620 Graphics chip, improves Wayland support for Vulkan, fixes a black screen/graphical corruption on the RDNA1 GPU microarchitecture, improves VA-API H.264 playback, addresses major graphic distortions with the RADV driver in DirectX11 and DirectX12 with Mesa-Git, and fixes poor performance on Radeon RX 580 GPUs.

For more details, check out the full release notes. Meanwhile, you can download the Mesa 22.0 source tarball right now from here if you want to compile it on your GNU/Linux distribution. If not, you’ll have to wait until it lands in the stable software repositories before updating. However, this is marked as a “development” release, so it’s better to wait for the Mesa 22.0.1 point release before updating.

