Mesa 22.2 Graphics Stack Brings Improvements for Halo Infinite, Minecraft, and Other Games

The Mesa 22.2 open-source graphic stack has been officially released as yet another massive update to this open-source graphics drivers initiative for GNU/Linux distributions and other systems.

Major highlights of the Mesa 22.2 graphics stack series include the ARB_robust_buffer_access_behavior extension for the D3D12 Gallium driver, GL_EXT_memory_object_win32 and GL_EXT_semaphore_win32 support for the D3D12 and Zink drivers, variablePointers and vertexAttributeInstanceRateZeroDivisor support for the lavapipe software Vulkan rasterizer, and Valhall support for Collabora’s Panfrost driver for Mali GPUs.

There are also several new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_robustness2, VK_EXT_shader_subgroup_vote/ballot, and VK_EXT_multisampled_render_to_single_sampled for lavapipe, VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d, VK_EXT_shader_module_identifier, VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout, and VK_EXT_primitives_generated_query for RADV, VK_EXT_non_seamless_cube_map for ANV, lavapipe, and RADV, as well as VK_EXT_border_color_swizzle for ANV, lavapipe, RADV, and turnip.

On top of that, the Mesa 22.2 release implements the EGL_KHR_context_flush_control and GLX_ARB_context_flush_control extensions for all the drivers included in the graphics stack, along with the WGL_ARB_create_context_robustness extension.

As expected, Mesa 22.2 brings more improvements to your favorite video games. This release fixes lots of bugs to improve games like Final Fantasy X, Total War: Warhammer, Halo Infinite, Apex Legends, Team Fortress 2, Batman: Arkham Knight, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Splitgate, Trine 4, Homerun Clash, Alan Wake, Portal 2, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, GTA IV, Minecraft, Star Citizen, Senran Kagura Shinovi Versus, Thief, GRID Autosport, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, RAGE 2, and PUBG.

It also improves support for the GNOME desktop environment on the Fedora Linux 36 distribution, addresses a graphical corruption in Valve Source-based games for RadeonSI, improves support for the Mozilla Firefox web browser and Blender 3D graphics software, and improves support for Radeon RX 5500 XT and Radeon RX 5700 XT GPUs.

You can download the Mesa 22.2.0 release right now from here, but keep in mind that it’s considered a development release, so you’ll have to wait for the Mesa 22.2.1 point release if you’re concerned about the stability and reliability of your GNU/Linux distribution. Meanwhile, check out the full release notes for extra reading!

