Mesa 23.1.1 Improves VA-API/H.264 Decoding for Firefox on Fedora 37, Fixes Bugs

Mesa 23.1.1 has been released today as the first maintenance update to the latest Mesa 23.1 open-source graphics stack series for Linux-based operating systems and other supported platforms bringing various bug fixes for known apps and video games.

Mesa 23.1.1 is here packed with many fixes for various of its open-source graphics drivers, improving VA-API / H.264 decoding with the Mozilla Firefox web browser on Fedora Linux 37 systems with an AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card, as well as VA-API video output on AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPUs

This first Mesa 23.1 point release also improves support for several video games, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for RADV (Radeon Vulkan Driver), Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for ANV (Intel Vulkan Driver), Pixel Game Maker MV, MS Flight Simulator and Battlefield 1-5 on the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU with RADV.

Mesa 23.1.1 also improves support for Unity’s “Enemies” tech demo on the RADV driver, improves support for the GFXBench 4 and 5 graphics benchmark suites on Android, improves support for the AMD Radeon R9 270X graphics card with the RadeonSI driver, and fixes various other minor bugs.

More details are available in the release notes. The Mesa 23.1.1 graphics stack series is the latest stable release and it is highly recommended for every GNU/Linux user out there, especially gamers, because it brings numerous new features and better support for many video games.

Mesa 23.1.1 is available for download right now from the official website and should be also landing soon in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions, so make sure that you update your installations on a regular basis if you want to have the best possible gaming/graphics experience on Linux.

