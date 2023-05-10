Mesa 23.1 Linux Graphics Stack Arrives with Many RADV Improvements, More

The Mesa3D project released today the Mesa 23.1 open-source graphics stack for Linux-based operating systems, the first major update in the latest Mesa 23 series that brings many new features for existing graphics drivers, as well as improved support for numerous games.

Mesa 23.1 comes with support for several new Vulkan extensions for the Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV) for AMD Radeon GPUs. These include VK_EXT_pipeline_library_group_handles, VK_EXT_image_sliced_view_of_3d (GFX10+), VK_KHR_map_memory2, VK_EXT_discard_rectangles version 2, VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library, VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate (GFX11), and VK_EXT_mesh_shader.

In addition, the Radeon Vulkan driver now supports the fullyCoveredFragmentShaderInputVariable and primitiveUnderestimation implementations on GFX9+, the extendedDynamicState3ColorBlendEquation implementation, as well as RGP support on GFX11.

The Intel Vulkan driver (ANV) received support for the VK_KHR_map_memory2 Vulkan extension and the Radeon r600 open-source Gallium3D graphics driver got support for the GL_NV_alpha_to_coverage_dither_control OpenGL extension for Evergreen-based hardware.

Mesa 23.1 is available for download from the official website for system integrators and those who prefer compiling it from sources. The rest of the world would have to wait for the new Mesa release to arrive in the stable software repositories of their GNU/Linux distributions before updating the installations to enjoy a better gaming and 3D experience.

Developing story…

Last updated 53 mins ago