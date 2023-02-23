Mesa 23 Graphics Stack Released with Radeon Memory Visualizer Support, Rise of the Tomb Raider Fixes

The Mesa 23 open-source graphics stack is now available for download with lots of new features for Linux gaming and to provide you with a better overall graphics experience on your GNU/Linux distribution.

Highlights of Mesa 23 include Radeon Memory Visualizer support, various raytracing, graphics pipeline library, and RDNA3 improvements for the RADV (Radeon Vulkan) driver, Rise of the Tomb Raider’s Ambient Occlusion pass misrenders (swimming shadows), improved support for the KDE Plasma desktop environment when using the Plasma Wayland session and the Gallium LLVMpipe driver.

Mesa 23 also implements more VK_EXT_dynamic_state3 features for the RADV and Turnip drivers, enables the VK_EXT_mesh_shader extension by default on RADV/RDNA2, fixes Rise of the Tomb Raider crashes in Soviet Installation 20% with VK_ERROR_DEVICE_LOST on Wine/DXVK, and improves support for the Battlefield 1 (DX11), Hi-Fi Rush, and Minecraft video games, as well as the VLC Media Player software.

New Vulkan extensions are present in this release, including VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer on RADV and Turnip, VK_AMD_shader_early_and_late_fragment_tests on RADV, VK_AMD_shader_explicit_vertex_parameter on RADV/RDNA3, VK_EXT_swapchain_colorspace and VK_KHR_present_wait on RADV, ANV, and Turnip, VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product on V3DV, as well as VK_KHR_push_descriptor and VK_KHR_pci_bus_info on Venus.

New OpenGL extensions have been added as well in Mesa 23, including GL_ARB_clip_control on Panfrost, GL_ARB_texture_filter_anisotropic on Panfrost and Asahi, as well as GL_ARB_occulsion_query2, GL_ARB_shader_stencil_export, GL_ARB_draw_instanced, GL_ARB_instanced_ararys, GL_ARB_seamless_cube_map, GL_NV_conditional_render, and GL_ARB_texture_mirror_clamp_to_edge on Asahi.

Mesa 23 is available for download from here but you’ll have to manually compile it on your GNU/Linux distribution. It should also land soon in the stable software repositories of some of the most popular distros in the coming weeks, so make sure that you keep your installations up to date at all times for a better experience.

