Mesa 24.1 Linux Graphics Stack Released with Vulkan Explicit Sync Support

The Mesa 24.1 open-source graphics stack for Linux-based operating systems is now available for download as a major update that introduces new features for supported drivers and numerous improvements for many games.

The biggest new feature in the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack release is the implementation of explicit sync for Vulkan X11 WSI, just in time for the recently released Xwayland implementation of explicit GPU synchronization into the XOrg Server for users of NVIDIA graphics cards to finally get rid of many graphical glitches and other issues.

Starting with this release, the NVIDIA Vulkan driver NVK is now considered ready for prime time and distro maintainers are now recommended to include nouveau in the vulkan-drivers list so that their users can have the option of using NVK instead of the proprietary NVIDIA graphics driver.

In addition, the Intel ANV Vulkan driver switched to truly asynchronous VM bind, and Intel Xe support was added for error dump to debug GPU hangs, the Broadcom Vulkan driver V3DV gained support for the VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering Vulkan extension, and all Vulkan drivers have gained support for explicit GPU synchronization on Wayland and X11.

The RADV (Radeon Vulkan Driver) graphics driver received support for several new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_map_memory_placed, VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_rotate, VK_KHR_load_store_op_none, VK_KHR_line_rasterization, VK_KHR_index_type_uint8, VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence, VK_KHR_shader_quad_control, VK_EXT_shader_object, VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer, and VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report.

Collabora’s NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs also received support for new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_map_memory_placed, VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_rotate, VK_KHR_load_store_op_none, VK_KHR_line_rasterization, VK_KHR_index_type_uint8, VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence, VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow, VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer, VK_EXT_queue_family_foreign, and VK_EXT_image_drm_format_modifier.

Mesa 24.1 also brings support for new Vulkan extensions to the Intel ANV Vulkan driver. These include VK_EXT_map_memory_placed, VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_rotate, VK_KHR_load_store_op_none, VK_KHR_line_rasterization, VK_KHR_index_type_uint8, and VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence.

On top of that, Mesa 24.1 brings support for the VK_KHR_shader_expect_assume Vulkan extension for all Vulkan drivers, along with VK_EXT_external_memory_dma_buf and VK_EXT_queue_family_foreign support for lavapipe, as well as VK_KHR_load_store_op_none, VK_KHR_line_rasterization, and VK_KHR_index_type_uint8 support for Turnip.

Collabora’s Panfrost graphics driver received support for Mali G610, Mali G310, and Mali T600 GPUs, the RADV AMD Vulkan driver received support for alphaToOne/extendedDynamicState3AlphaToOneEnable, and the Asahi graphics driver received support for OpenGL 4.6 and OpenGL ES 3.2.

As expected, Mesa 24.1 improves support for numerous games including THE FINALS, Enshrouded, Valheim, Oxygen Not Included, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dota 2, WWE 2K24, DIRT 5, SuperTux Kart, Half-Life: Alyx, Helldivers 2, RAGE 2, RoboCop: Rogue City, Resident Evil 4, Selaco, Dying Light, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Age of Empires IV, Palworld, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Mesa 24.1 is available for download right now from the official website, but only as a source tarball that you must compile on your GNU/Linux distribution, so it’s best to wait for the new Mesa graphics stack to land in the stable software repositories of your favorite distro. Don’t hesitate to check out the full release notes for extra details.

