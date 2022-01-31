Mixxx 2.3.2 Open-Source DJ Software Adds Mapping for the Pioneer DDJ-SB3 DJ Controller

Daniel Schürmann released today Mixxx 2.3.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest Mixxx 2.3 series of this powerful, free, open-source and cross-platform DJ software.

Mixxx 2.3.2 is here about three months after Mixxx 2.3.1 and introduces controller mapping for the Pioneer DDJ-SB3 2-channel DJ controller. In addition, this release improves support for the Traktor Kontrol S3 4-channel DJ controller by fixing timedelta calculation bugs.

The UI has been improved with a new functionality for the playlist, namely to sort items by color. Moreover, Mixxx now appends the selected file extension when exporting to playlist files.

Among other noteworthy changes, Mixxx 2.3.2 improves the handling of file extensions when importing and exporting sampler settings, and no longer wipes sound configuration during startup if the configured devices aren’t present.

Several crashes were fixed as well to improve the overall performance and functionality of the software. For example, it fixes a crash that occurred when using Doubling/Halving/etc. BPM from the Properties window of a track on tracks without BPM.

Also fixed is a crash that occurred when using an empty directory as a resource path via the --resource-path command-line argument, as well as a crash that occurred when using midi.sendShortMsg and platform vnc.

For more details about the changes included in Mixxx 2.3.2, you can check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download the source tarball if you fancy compiling the software yourself.

However, Mixxx is available as a native package in various popular GNU/Linux distributions, such as Fedora Linux or Arch Linux and you can install or update your installations to version 2.3.2 when this lands in the stable repositories. Ubuntu users can already install it through the official PPA.

For more information about Mixxx’s capabilities as a DJ software, please visit the official website.

Last updated 12 mins ago