Mixxx 2.3 Open-Source DJ Software Adds New Default Skin, New Codecs, and More

Mixxx, the powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform DJ software for Linux, macOS, and Windows, has been updated today to version 2.3, a major release that introduces exciting changes.

A year in the making, Mixxx 2.3 is here with a revamped “LateNight” skin by default, support for hotcue colors and custom labels, a new hotcue color find-and-replace tool, the ability to mark intro and outro sections in tracks, configurable track colors to make library navigation easier, new multi-threaded analysis for faster batch analysis, and much-improved key detection.

This new major release also introduces support for the Opus and HE-AAC codecs for recording or streaming, a new deck cloning feature, and support for playing tracks straight from a USB flash drive that contains Rekordbox or Serato libraries, which makes it easier for Rekordbox or Serato users to switch to Mixxx.

Of course, controller support has been enhanced, and Mixxx 2.3 comes with out-of-the-box support for the Behringer B-Control BCR2000, Behringer B-Control DDM4000, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 200, Hercules DJControl Jogvision, ION Discover DJ Pro, Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S3, Numark iDJ Live II, Pioneer DDJ-200, Pioneer DDJ-400, and Roland DJ-505 DJ controllers.

Controller mappings for the Allen & Heath Xone K2, Hercules P32 DJ, and Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S4MK2 DJ controllers have been updated in this new release, which also improves the controller mappings for Pioneer DDJ-SB2 and Numark Mixtrack Pro 3.

Among other noteworthy changes, Mixxx 2.3 adds support for ALAC files via the FFmpeg audio decoder, polishes the library and preferences, improves ARM support, enables CUE sheet recording by default, re-introduces the LAME MP3 encoder, and removes support for SoundSource and VAMP plugins.

Furthermore, it adds support for searching for empty fields in the Music Library and improve synchronization of track metadata and file tags, updates MusicBrainz support, and fixes numerous bugs. For more details, check out the full changelog and the release notes.

You can download Mixxx 2.3 for your favorite distro right now from the official website.

Last updated 1 day ago