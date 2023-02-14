Mozilla Firefox 110 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla released today Firefox 110 as the latest stable version of its open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

Firefox 110 entered beta testing in mid-January, shortly after the release of Firefox 109, but now the final release is here if you want to enjoy the new features and improvements, starting with the ability to import data from Opera, Opera GX, and Vivaldi web browsers on Linux systems.

That’s right, Firefox on Linux only allowed users to import data from Chrome/Chromium browsers, but starting with this release you’ll also be able to import bookmarks, cookies, history, and passwords from Opera or Vivaldi.

To migrate from Opera or Vivaldi, you’ll need to access the import dialog from the hamburger menu at the far right side of the toolbar, then click on Bookmarks > Manager Bookmarks > Import and Backup > Import Data from Another Browser.

However, please keep in mind that both Opera and Vivaldi need to be installed using the native packages for your GNU/Linux distribution, such as RPM or DEB. Sandboxed installations using either the Flatpak or AppImage formats won’t be detected by Firefox so you won’t be able to import anything.

Other changes in the Firefox 110 release include more reliable dragging of images across opened tabs or other Firefox instances, as well as the ability to clear date, time, and datetime-local input fields using the Ctrl+Backspace and Ctrl+Delete keyboard shortcuts.

This release also adds support for CSS named pages, allowing web pages to perform per-page layout and add page-breaks in a declarative manner when printing, as well as GPU sandboxing and the ability to block third-party modules from injecting themselves into Firefox on Windows systems.

For web developers, Firefox 110 enables support for container queries and container query length units by default, adds support for cloning native error stacks for all methods that use the structured clone algorithm in both the main thread and workers, and adds support for the midi permission of the Permission API.

Mozilla Firefox 110 is now available for download from the official website or you can update from previous versions via the OTA (Over-the-Air) update system if you’re using the official binaries and not the native package from your distro’s repositories.

