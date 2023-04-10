Mozilla Firefox 112 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

The Mozilla Firefox 112 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official unveiling on April 11th, 2023.

As I reported during the beta phase, Firefox 112 is a pretty modest release and the biggest change appears to be the ability for Ubuntu Linux users to import their browser data from the Chromium web browser installed as a Snap package.

Chromium will now be listed as a supported web browser when trying to import browser data using the Import and Backup feature that you access under Bookmarks > Manage bookmarks (Ctrl+Shift+O).

However, Mozilla says that this feature currently works only when Firefox is NOT installed as a Snap package too, but they promise to fix this issue as soon as possible because Ubuntu comes with Firefox installed as a Snap package, so this feature won’t be of any use to Ubuntu users.

Also new in Firefox 112 is the ability to reveal passwords on password fields by right-clicking on the field, the ability to close tabs in the tab list panel in the tab bar by middle-clicking items in that list, as well as the ability to restore the previous session by using Ctrl+Shift+T if there are no more closed tabs to re-open.

This release also updates the “Clear” button on the date picker panel to allow users to quickly clear the input with type “date“ or “datetime-local” and provides a familiar experience across browsers, and disables the deprecated U2F Javascript API by default.

As mentioned before, Mozilla Firefox 112 is now available for download as a binary package from Mozilla’s FTP server. Ubuntu users will have to wait for the new Firefox release to arrive as a Snap package in their repositories, and users relying on the OTA updates will be able to update to the new version on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023.

