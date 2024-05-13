Mozilla Firefox 126 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The Mozilla Firefox 126 open-source web browser is now available for download ahead of its planned May 14th official launch, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements implemented in this version.

Highlights of Firefox 126 include adding “Linux” to Firefox for Android’s User-Agent string in an attempt to fix some website compatibility issues, renaming Firefox for Android’s “add-ons” settings to “Extensions” for consistency with Firefox for desktop and addons.mozilla.org, and enabling AV1 hardware decode acceleration on macOS for M3 Macs.

For web developers, Firefox 126 introduces an option to disable or enable the Developer Tools’ Split console feature, support for CSS Custom :state() and CustomStateSet , and support for IDBFactory.databases for enumeration of IndexedDB databases.

In addition, it implements the static URL.parse() method, which returns null unlike the URL constructor, which throws when parsing fails, and enables the CSS zoom property by default following a lot of web compatibility and standardization work in the CSSWG.

During beta testing, Firefox 126 shipped with a revamped Clear Data dialog promising a simpler and more unified way for clearing user data. However, it appears that this change didn’t make it in the final release. Another change that didn’t make it was a new “Show trending search suggestions” option in Search settings, which was also available during beta testing.

Mozilla Firefox 126 is available for download right now as a source tarball, DEB package, and binary packages for all supported platforms from Mozilla’s download server. You’ll have to wait until tomorrow, May 14th, if you want to update your existing installations via the OTA (Over-the-Air) update mechanism.

