Mozilla Firefox 73 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The Mozilla Firefox 73 open-source web browser is now available to download for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS.

Scheduled to be released by Mozilla on February 11th, the Firefox 73 release can now be downloaded from the official servers for all supported platforms and architectures. Linux users can get the binaries for 64-bit and 32-bit systems, as well as a Snap package and the source tarball.

This is the final version that will also be released by Mozilla tomorrow. If you can’t wait until then, or until Firefox 73 will land in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, you can get a head start by downloading the official binaries.

Of course, this is not the recommended way to use Firefox on Linux, so I recommend installing Firefox 73 from your distro’s main archives when it arrives.

What’s new in Mozilla Firefox 73

Highlights of the Mozilla Firefox 73 release include the ability to add a custom default zoom level for all web content. By default, Firefox uses a 100% zoom level, but after installing Firefox 73 you can change it to whatever you want from the “Language and Appearance” settings.

Firefox 73 introduces support for NextDNS as an alternative DNS over HTTPS resolver. The default DNS over HTTPS provider remains Cloudflare, but you can change it to NextDNS in the Network Settings dialog in Preferences.

Among other changes, Firefox 73 updates the high-contrast mode to allow background images, improves the audio quality when playing audio at slower or faster speeds, and improves automatic detection of legacy text encodings on old web pages that do not explicitly declare their text encodings.

Of course, numerous bugs and vulnerabilities are patched as well in Firefox 73, including the critical CVE-2019-17026 issue (IonMonkey type confusion with StoreElementHole and FallibleStoreElement).